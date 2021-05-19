Federal vaccine operations wrapping up at Pipkin Building today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Operations at the federal COVID-19 vaccination site will end Wednesday but city-run sites will stay open as Shelby County health leaders strive to get more vaccine doses to people across the county
The federal mass vaccination site had the potential to administer 3,000 shots a day but the staff never needed that many.
More than 340,000 people now have at least one vaccine dose in Shelby County.
We are still halfway to herd immunity but health leaders explain herd immunity may mean different things for different communities.
“In different age groups, we’re approaching herd immunity,” said Memphis COO David Sweat. “If you’re over 65 years of age in Shelby County the likelihood is most of the people that are your peers are fully vaccinated at this point and heard immunity has been achieved.”
The Pipkin Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds will remain a city-run vaccination site even after the federal program dismantles.
Also, The Faith Baptist site in Barlett will close on Friday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.