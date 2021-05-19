FedEx Forum capacity increased to 40% for Grizzlies vs. Spurs play-in game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s playoff atmosphere inside FedEx Forum and for the biggest Grizzlies game of the season with double the fans as FedEx Forum’s capacity has been increased to 40 percent.
About 7,000 fans are allowed for the game Wednesday night. Because it’s such a big game, the Grizzlies are bringing back a post season tradition.
All fans will be getting Grizzlies Growl towels as they cheer on the team in a win or go home game against the Spurs.
“It means so much to us in general and it means so much to the atmosphere,” said Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson, Jr. “I saw we’ve got the towels back, the yellow towels which is lit. It’s kind of like a blast from the past reminder of how it used to be with TA and all of them. I’m so excited to have them back. We’re getting closer and closer to getting everything to open up. So, this is just a step in the right direction.”
Jackson is expecting the crowd to be as loud as it used to be during regular season games with the season on the line.
