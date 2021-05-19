FedEx Forum capacity increased to 40% for Grizzlies vs. Spurs play-in game

“It means so much to us in general and it means so much to the atmosphere,” said Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson, Jr. “I saw we’ve got the towels back, the yellow towels which is lit. It’s kind of like a blast from the past reminder of how it used to be with TA and all of them. I’m so excited to have them back. We’re getting closer and closer to getting everything to open up. So, this is just a step in the right direction.”