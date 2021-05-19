A few showers through tonight and a taste of summer heat by the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Winds: Southeast at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 68 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. It will also feel more humid over the next few days.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and sunny, but it will definitely feel like Summer. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and lower 90s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will also be mostly dry at the start of next week with temperatures parking in the lower 90s for several days.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
