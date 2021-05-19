Former Memphis police officer indicted on murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer accused of killing a man in the back of his squad car and disposing the body has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.
29-year-old Patric Ferguson was also indicted on kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges.
According to the district attorney’s office, Robert Lee Howard was reported missing by his girlfriend January 6. Ferguson was later developed as a suspect and eventually admitted to investigators that we went to the victim’s home, abducted him at gunpoint, and killed him in the back of his patrol car.
Ferguson also said he left Howard’s body at one location and enlisted help to move and dispose his body at another location.
A second defendant, 28-year-old Joshua Rogers, was indicted on counts of accessory after the fact, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. He is free on a $25,000 bond.
