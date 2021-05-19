Former olympic swimmer talks water safety ahead of summer months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting out on the water is a fun way to spend the hot summer months, but it is important that families stay safe when they are near a body of water.
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin Johnson is looking forward to the Olympic Games in Toyko set for this summer.
“I think the really fun thing about the sport of swimming, in particular, is it’s always just such a fun blend of amazing veterans that we all know and love, who we’ve grown up watching on the Olympics and incredible new young talent coming into this sport,” said Franklin.
Franklin is retired and is part of Team USA’s Ambassador Program.
She learned to swim from an early age. It’s a skill she says comes with lots of benefits.
“It is so good for your joints, your bones, it’s amazing for your heart and your lungs,” she said.
In the coming weeks, many families will likely find themselves poolside, at a lake or on the beach.
While hanging out in the water is a favorite summertime activity, it is important that everyone stays aware of what is going on around them.
“Even if your child is really competent in the water, there’s no such thing as being totally water safe,” said Franklin.
So, before attempting the butterfly stroke, it is a good idea to take some swim lessons first.
“Swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent,” said Franklin. “But it’s a way to really learn an amazing life skill that you’re going to have for the rest of your life.”
