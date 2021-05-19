Grizzlies Valanciunas gets set for first spurs meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Post Season time in the NBA! The Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday as the association’s Play-In Tournament gets underway.
The Grizzlies, as the 9th seed, host the 10th seed Spurs in a loser goes fishing match at FedExForum. The Griz finished the season winning four or the last six games.
The Spurs lost four straight and went 2-8 in their last 10.
Memphis comes in with Center Jonas Valanciunas on a strong roll. The 7′Foot Lithuanian coming off a 29-point, 16-rebound effort in the regular-season finale at Golden State.
With the Spurs having bought out LaMarcus Aldridge mid-season, it should be an advantage Memphis in the post. But Valanciunas isn’t buying it.
He missed the last two games at San Antonio, both wins for the Grizzlies.
”I don’t look for extra motivation, I’m motivated enough. I missed first two, I played first two. I think the whole Grizzlies team has motivation cause we’re playing for something,” he said.
Tipoff for the Grizzlies Spurs Play-In game is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Downtown at FedExForum.
