I-40 bridge contractor begins repair efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I-40 bridge repair contractor Kiewit Infrastructure Group is starting to haul equipment needed to begin emergency repairs on the structure Wednesday.
The repair will be done in two phases that will need to be completed before the bridge reopens to traffic.
- Phase one involves installing fabricated steel plates on each side of the fractured member to hold the heavy equipment necessary for the permanent repairs.
- Phase two consists of removing and replacing the damaged piece.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says pricing for the repair will come once repair plans are finalized.
TDOT says the cautionary inspection of the I-55 bridge is already underway with the first span of the bridge complete. The coast guard will take an inspection team to get drone footage of the hard-to-reach areas.
