Man accused of fatally stabbing friend charged with second-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man accused of fatally stabbing his friend during a game of dominos is facing homicide charges.
Maurice Walker, 27, is being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leroy Jones.
Police say Tuesday, May 18, they responded to reports of an unresponsive man at a house in the 1400 blocks of Robin Hood Lane.
Jones’ girlfriend told investigators she woke up around 3:00 a.m. and found Walker standing inside her bedroom -- which she thought was strange.
She said Walker visited twice a week to play dominios, but never stayed throughout the night.
She went back to bed, woke up again around 6:00 a.m. and asked Walker to wake up Jones, police say.
This time, Walker found Jones unresponsive in the laundry room.
MPD arrived and found Jones lying in a pool of blood with cuts and stabbing wounds.
When Jones’ girlfriend asked Walker if he’d done anything to the victim, he responded “they told me to do something to Leroy but I didn’t do anything.”
Walker was detained and transported to the Memphis Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.