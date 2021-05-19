Memphis Jewish community shows solidarity for Israel amid Mideast violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Jewish community gathered Wednesday night to show solidarity for Israel as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict entered its 10th bloody day.
The death toll in the Middle East is now 220 Palestinians killed and 12 people dead in Israel. Aerial bombardments have worsened Gaza’s already dire humanitarian situation, and rocket attacks send Israelis rushing into shelters. More than 100 people attended the Memphis rally, including Debbie Freiden, who worries about her mother in Jerusalem.
“I’m talking to her five to six time a day,” Freiden told WMC Action News 5. “Mom, are you ok? How are you managing? Did you have to run for shelter?”
With every rocket and missile attack, Reut Vaanunu prays that her family back home in Israel will be okay.
“They are scared but they take it a day at a time,” she said. “They try to be strong and keep going.”
Daphne Kirk, a British citizen who’s in Memphis on business, shot a documentary in the war zone. She heard about the rally and decided to attend.
“Now, that doesn’t mean I’m anti-Palestinian,” Kirk said. “I think there’s a lot of misconception. You can be supportive of what’s going on with Israel, but still have passion and heart for Palestinian people.”
Sunday, Memphis Voices for Palestine held their own gathering.
“It’s been a complete destruction of Palestinian life the last 74 years and it’s just gotten worse,” Omar Subdoh said. “We’re here to make a stand. World leaders are putting pressure on Hamas militants and the Israeli government to agree to a cease fire which could happen in the next few days. It’s something Israel supporters hope happens soon.
“Like any country that wants to protect its citizens, Israel retaliates,” said Andy Groveman. “Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East and I think it’s an expression to fight terrorism wherever it is.”
“We stand together,” said Freiden. “We believe in the Jewish state and we believe in everybody’s right to live there in peace.”
The White House says President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.
