Memphis man sentenced over 20 years for armed robbery spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing over 24 years in federal prison in connection to several armed robberies committed within hours.
Tennessee U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District says 26-year-old Joshua Beason and two others robbed several Memphis gas stations in what is described as a “night of terror.”
Beason reportedly committed robberies at Mapco Express on Raleigh Millington Road, Murphy Express on Summer Avenue and Exxon on Summer Avenue. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the men were armed and took money from each business.
Officials say the trio also committed a home invasion where the residents and suspects were all shot.
Investigators took the three men into custody at an area emergency room.
Beason pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
The other two men are scheduled for trial in July.
