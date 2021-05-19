Mississippi leaders push for gov. to call special legislative session

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi lawmakers are demanding to head back to work. There are two issues that some are asking be considered for a special session call.
The first is an update to the ballot initiative process which the Supreme Court has now ruled unconstitutional.
Governor Tate Reeves says a special session isn’t out of the question but he won’t call one unless there’s a consensus on the issue.
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley now has an online petition urging Reeves to call lawmakers back to Jackson.
”When a constitutional right like this is rendered null and void, that’s a cause for action,” said Presley. “And the people of Mississippi deserve the right to be able to go around, on top of or go through state government that many times has not reacted to the needs of the people unfortunately in decades past. And I think this right is sacred and the importance of it is denoted by the fact that this is a citizen-driven process.”
The lieutenant governor says he’s been in contact with the department of health about establishing a medical marijuana program.
He says it can be used to craft the legislative framework for creating the program in Mississippi.
