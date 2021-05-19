SCHD reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, over 1,200 active cases in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths Wednesday morning.
The health department reported only two COVID-19 deaths since Sunday when SCHD reported eight fatalities within 24 hours. This brings the county’s death toll to 1,648.
The county also has a total of 97,761 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and SCHD says there are currently 1,266 active cases across the county.
Data shows over 1,800 contacts were identified within the last 14 days.
The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of May 5 is 6.7%, a minor decrease from the week before which was reported at 6.8%.
With the weekly positivity rate remaining low, city and health officials have lifted mask requirements for anyone who is fully vaccinated in alignment with guidelines released by the CDC last week. Though masks are not required, businesses can choose to enforce their respective mask policies.
SCHD says 260,624 people are fully vaccinated in the area.
