Shelby County Schools proposes living wage increase for part-time primary employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is making a living wage adjustment for all part-time employees who work in primary roles.
The employees include those working more than four hours in a permanent position.
The increase will benefit approximately 590 employees. The increase was approved Tuesday night during a special called Shelby County Board of Education meeting. The board also approved a new teacher compensation plan and a two-percent increase. The proposal must now be approved by the Shelby County Commission.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.