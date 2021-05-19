Shelby County Schools proposes living wage increase for part-time primary employees

Shelby County Schools (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn | May 19, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 4:14 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is making a living wage adjustment for all part-time employees who work in primary roles.

The employees include those working more than four hours in a permanent position.

The increase will benefit approximately 590 employees. The increase was approved Tuesday night during a special called Shelby County Board of Education meeting. The board also approved a new teacher compensation plan and a two-percent increase. The proposal must now be approved by the Shelby County Commission.

