Showers possible today & feeling more humid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spotty showers will be possible this morning and afternoon as an upper level weather system sits over the Mid-South. It will also remain cloudy today, which will keep temperatures in the upper 70s to 80 degrees this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers. High: 80 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 68 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. It will also feel more humid over the next few days.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and sunny, but it will definitely feel like Summer. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and lower 90s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will also be mostly dry at the start of next week with temperatures parking in the lower 90s for several days.
