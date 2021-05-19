Southern Heritage Classic tickets to go on sale this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets for the 32nd Southern Heritage Classic are going on sale this week.
The annual game between rivals Tennessee State University and Jackson State University is set for Saturday, September 11 at the Liberty Bowl Stadium, of course. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
And tickets are going on sale Friday.
Organizers say COVID-19 safety recommendations of the Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis will be followed.
Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or charged by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
