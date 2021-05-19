Spurs vs. Grizzlies: NBA play-in tournament at FedEx Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies come in as the 9th seed and the Spurs the 10th.
Memphis took the regular season series from the San Antonio 2-1, but this is the post season. There is no tomorrow for the loser.
There was a great crowd on hand Wednesday night to watch the Grizzlies jump out on the Spurs from the opening tip. Jeran Jackson, Jr. took all the way for the way for the banker. The 7-footer looked smooth off the dribble.
Dillon Brooks had the hot hand for Memphis as he worked for the foul line jumper.
Memphis worked the defense all night, getting numerous steals and stops when needed.
Dillon Brooks took over when the Grizzlies needed him the most. 24-points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists for the villain in 40 minutes.
Griz next gen gets its first post-season victory, eliminating the Spurs. The final score was 100-96.
