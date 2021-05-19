State report shows several structurally deficient bridges in Mississippi

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The I-40 bridge closure in Memphis is drawing attention to the condition of other bridges across the Mid-South.
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) says about 1 in 20 bridges in Arkansas and Tennessee is structurally deficient or in need of significant maintenance, rehabilitation, or replacement.
But things appear to be worse in Mississippi, where about 1 in 10 bridges is structurally deficient, according to ASCE.
The group gave Mississippi a “D+” rating in its most recent infrastructure report card.
K.N. “Guna” Gunalan, the former president of ASCE, said Mississippi hasn’t made the investments it needs to fix its crumbling infrastructure.
The gas tax, for instance, which helps pay for the upkeep of roads and bridges, hasn’t been raised in over 30 years.
“It looks like the investment hasn’t changed,” said Gunalan. “You need to be looking at how do you go about getting these things fixed and pay for it and do it sooner because it’s only going to get worse before it gets any better.”
Four years ago, the U.S. Department of Transportation told Mississippi officials that many local and county bridges were not safe to remain open. They also threatened to withhold federal funding if the bridges weren’t closed.
In response, then Governor Phil Bryant closed over 400 timber pile bridges in 2018. Two of the bridges that were closed and remained closed are located in Tunica County.
Crews had to create a dirt mound to keep people off the bridges.
The bridges aren’t heavily traveled compared to major highways, but their closure is an inconvenience for some people.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for an update on how many of the 400 bridges had been replaced and reopened.
An MDOT official said someone would call back with information, but hadn’t by the end of business Wednesday.
Even before the closure of the I-40 bridge, infrastructure was dominating the conversation in the nation’s capital as Congress considers an infrastructure proposal from President Joe Biden.
Gunalan is hopeful lawmakers will pass an infrastructure bill soon.
“Everybody keeps talking about this as being a bipartisan issue, but because it’s a bipartisan issue, somehow it gets held as a hostage,” said Gunalan. “I’m hoping and optimistic that this year will be the year when the two sides will come together and resolve this thing. And hopefully, put us on a path forward that’s going to benefit the economy, the public, and also protect the health, safety, and welfare of all.”
To see the report cards for Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas, click here.
