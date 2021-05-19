Suspect wanted in connection to Helena-West Helena homicide

By Olivia Gunn | May 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 3:41 PM

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to an overnight homicide.

Police say 30-year-old David Coley was involved in the shooting death of Paul Amos.

Officers found Amos around 3 a.m. Wednesday near North 6th Street and Baldwin Avenue. He was lying near the intersection with a gunshot wound.

Coley is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes into contact with him is asked to call police at 870-572-3441.

