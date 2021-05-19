U of M researchers conduct study on amount of spit that leaves mouth when singing, speaking

“So what we’re hoping is that this adds to the pool of data that help recommendations in terms of how far do we need to be with each apart from each other, what types of masks we need to wear? What kinds of mechanical devices do we need to clean the air? Do we need just a really high powered HEPA filter, or do we need other sorts of HVAC systems that will keep the particulates from floating around in the air and landing on people?” Mersbergen said.