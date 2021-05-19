U of M researchers conduct study on amount of spit that leaves mouth when singing, speaking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many live performances were cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and it sparked a group at the University of Memphis to study the amount of the particulates that leave your mouth when singing or talking.
“I, myself am a singer and a performer and what was notable when the pandemic started was the degree of spreading the virus had in various choirs and performance groups.”
Miriam Van Mersbergen is assistant professor at the U of M School of Communication Sciences and Disorders.
She’s conducting the study to get a better idea of what happens when individuals speak or sing with hopes of providing more efficient recommendations and treatments for the Coronavirus.
The study consists of dozens of participants who go through a variety of tests that measure your vocal folds and determines how much your chest wall is moving when you breath, and how much of your neck muscles you’re using when you talk.
Next, comes the speech exercises.
Participants stand under a “tent” and perform a variety of speech related tasks as a laser illuminates particles that come from their mouth
Jeffrey Marchetta, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at U of M explained how it works.
“We will do that at 3 different distances away from their mouth, so what will happen is we’ll move this plate back 6 inches and then another 6 inches and we’ll repeat the experiment,” Marchetta said.
Once the data is collected that information will get sent to modelers in the Department of Engineering.
They’ll put it into a model to determine whether or not they’ll have a prediction about what’s happening with those particulars.
“So what we’re hoping is that this adds to the pool of data that help recommendations in terms of how far do we need to be with each apart from each other, what types of masks we need to wear? What kinds of mechanical devices do we need to clean the air? Do we need just a really high powered HEPA filter, or do we need other sorts of HVAC systems that will keep the particulates from floating around in the air and landing on people?” Mersbergen said.
The study is expected to wrap-up in Mid-June.
“My hope is to get people back performing and get people back in the seats to just to get back into living life and enjoying the arts and expression.”
