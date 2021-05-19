Your First Alert to a big warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure along the Mid-Atlantic coast will drift west allowing a drier pattern to emerge in the Mid-South and temperatures to rise. Highs near 90 degrees are expected this weekend for the first time since September.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a southeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNew5
Twitter: @ronchilders
