Youth Villages to host job fair, summer series of career webinars
May 19, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Youth Villages will host an in-person job fair Tuesday, May 25 for a variety of career opportunities.

All applicants must be able to pass a background check to be employed at Youth Villages.

At the in-person job fair, applicants will have an opportunity to interview in-person for positions at the organization’s Memphis-area residential campuses.

Interested applicants should submit a resume to schedule a time for the interview.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including wearing of masks.

To apply and receive more details,visit the Careers section of the Youth Villages website.

In addition, Youth Villages will host a webinar, twice a month, offering opportunities to learn about full- and part-time behavioral youth counselor and assistant positions available at its facilities in Memphis, Bartlett and Arlington.

Interested applicants should require RSVP in advance here.

