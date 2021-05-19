Youth Villages to host job fair, summer series of career webinars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Youth Villages will host an in-person job fair Tuesday, May 25 for a variety of career opportunities.
All applicants must be able to pass a background check to be employed at Youth Villages.
At the in-person job fair, applicants will have an opportunity to interview in-person for positions at the organization’s Memphis-area residential campuses.
Interested applicants should submit a resume to schedule a time for the interview.
All COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including wearing of masks.
To apply and receive more details,visit the Careers section of the Youth Villages website.
In addition, Youth Villages will host a webinar, twice a month, offering opportunities to learn about full- and part-time behavioral youth counselor and assistant positions available at its facilities in Memphis, Bartlett and Arlington.
Interested applicants should require RSVP in advance here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.