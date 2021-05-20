Driver indicted for double vehicular homicide, DUI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted a Cordova man on two counts of vehicular homicide involving intoxication in connection to a two-car crash.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Charles Robert Jones is also charged with DUI and reckless driving.
The crash happened the night of January 26, 2020, on Third Street near Raines Road.
Investigators say Jones was speeding through a red light when he struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. The passengers in the other vehicle both died of their injuries.
The DA’s office says Jones admitted he smoked “weed” prior to the crash because he was upset over the death of Kobe Bryant.
