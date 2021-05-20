Grizzlies set to take on Warriors after first play-in tournament win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies now advance to another elimination game in the NBA play-in tournament.
On Friday night, the Grizz will play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco; if Memphis wins they are in the playoffs as an 8th seed in the West.
Golden State lost against the Los Angeles Lakers late Wednesday night. The Grizz on the other hand beat the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum in thrilling fashion.
The Grizzlies came in as the 9th seed, the Spurs the 10th.
A great game for Jonas Valanciunaslast with 23 points and 23 rebounds for the big man. He could not be stopped. The Spurs had no answer for him.
Dillon Brooks hit his stride when the Grizzlies needed him most with 24 points, 7 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes.
Securing the Grizz its first post-season win in four years. Memphis eliminated the Spurs with the game wrapping up in a final score of 100-96.
