High pressure keeps the Mid-South dry and warmer than average

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic states will ridge west keeping rain away from the Mid-South for the next few days and allow for a much warmer than average pattern over the next seven days.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s.
