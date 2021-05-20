High pressure keeps the Mid-South dry and warmer than average

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s.