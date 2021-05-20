Man indicted in strangulation death of girlfriend’s 6-month-old baby in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted in the strangulation death of his girlfriend’s six-month-old baby in Memphis.
Allen Smith, 36, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
Investigators say Smith was left in charge of his girlfriend’s four children in June 2020 while she was at work. When his girlfriend returned to the apartment located in the 2800 block of Mendenhall Road, she found her baby unresponsive.
The baby boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was strangulation.
According to the affidavit, two of the other children said Smith was choking the baby because he was angry that the baby’s crying was keeping him awake.
Smith his being held on a bond of over $3 million.
