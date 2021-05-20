Marshall County Correctional Facility investigating inmate death

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Marshall County.
The Marshall County Correctional Facility is investigating the death of 40-year-old Torrie Ellis.
Ellis passed away Thursday at a hospital in Memphis. According to the correctional facility, three inmates physically assaulted Ellis May 12 in one of the facility’s outdoor walkways. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.
Ellis was serving a life sentence for capital murder and 20 years each for two counts of aggravated assault.
