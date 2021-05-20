Marshall County Correctional Facility investigating inmate death

Marshall County Correctional Facility investigating inmate death
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn | May 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 4:57 PM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Correctional Facility is investigating the death of 40-year-old Torrie Ellis.

Ellis passed away Thursday at a hospital in Memphis. According to the correctional facility, three inmates physically assaulted Ellis May 12 in one of the facility’s outdoor walkways. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

Ellis was serving a life sentence for capital murder and 20 years each for two counts of aggravated assault.

