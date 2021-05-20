Mayor leads bike ride at Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders jumped on bikes Thursday afternoon, in part, to encourage more people to use cycling as a way to commute to work.
Outfitted with a bike helmet and 10-speed, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris led a short afternoon ride on the Shelby Farms Greenline.
Sylvia Crum of the Innovate Memphis Commute Options program encouraged people to tap into her agency to find a path to work on your bike.
“Commute Options is here to help you,” said Crum. “Sometimes, it’s a little scary to get out there with the cars to mix with the other traffic, but we can use our bicycles to move around town and fold in that exercise as part of our day, which just makes us a healthier Shelby County.”
Crum’s agency also provides commute coaching for those interested at Innovate Memphis.
May is bike month and this week is Ride to Work week.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.