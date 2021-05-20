Memphis Lyft driver charged with kidnapping, assaulting customer

Lyft driver arrested for rape
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 20, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 6:56 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lyft driver is facing charges after being accused of kidnapping and raping a woman.

Memphis police arrested Travis Pride Wednesday for allegedly taking a customer to an apartment off Ridgebrook Lane where he assaulted her then took her home.

The woman called the police to report the incident and identified Pride out of a six-person photo lineup. Investigators say a warrant for his residence and DNA led to his arrest.

Pride will face a judge Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.