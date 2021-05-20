Memphis, Shelby County mayors give big thanks pandemic volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland came together Thursday to thank the volunteers who have been the backbone of the community’s fight against COVID-19.
“The encouraging bit of this last year is what we’ve seen pour out of this community,” said Harris.
Over 4,200 volunteers helped get 600,000 shots in arms.
”Without the volunteers all across Memphis and Shelby County, particularly University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC), we could not have done it,” said Strickland.
At Thursday’s event at the Pipkin Building, a group of UTHSC volunteers were met with gratitude, care packages, and Gibson’s donuts.
Austin O’Connor, a recent UTHSC medical school graduate, spent much of his last year lending a hand at test and vaccine sites.
“Just with the teamwork and the ways that we came together as a community, that’s something that I’ll definitely carry with me for the rest of my career,” said O’Connor.
Volunteer Memphis played a major role in gathering and mobilizing volunteer groups over the last year.
”We’ve worked with so many different volunteer agencies. There’s so many different community-based organizations that we feel humble just to be a part of that group,” said Reggie Crenshaw, the president and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis.
Thanks to the help of the volunteers, Memphis and Shelby County have come a long way, but their work is not over yet.
”The need is plenty, but the labor is a few. So, we’re still asking people to come and help get involved and participate because we still have so much work to do,” said Crenshaw.
To learn more on how to volunteer with Volunteer Memphis visit their site here.
