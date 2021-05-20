More sunshine & your First Alert to a big warm-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy and mild this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see more sunshine this afternoon, which will help temperatures climb to the mid 80s. There could be a stray shower in the late afternoon and early evening in eastern Arkansas, but most of the area will remain dry. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20%. High: 85 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20% before 7 pm. Low: 66 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and sunny, but it will definitely feel like Summer. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. It will feel humid, but the heat index will still be below 100.
NEXT WEEK: It will also be mostly dry at the start of next week with temperatures parking in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with more clouds on Wednesday.
