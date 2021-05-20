Residents react to off-duty MPD officer charged with rape and aggravated kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Memphis Police Officer has been charged with rape and aggravated kidnapping.
Neighbors say it’s very concerning knowing that someone who is supposed to protect the community would do something like this.
31-year-old Travis Pride is charged with aggravated kidnapping and rape.
Memphis police say Wednesday, they were notified of a sexual assault incident that happened in the Greenbrook at Shelby Farms apartments.
“That’s very scary with me being a single parent living here. It’s just scary. I don’t have any other words for it,” said a neighbor who chose to remain anonymous.
According to police, Pride was working as a Lyft driver when he picked up a woman, drove her to his apartment, and forced the victim out of the car into his place.
Police say Pride sexually assaulted the victim, then took her to her residence.
After the incident was reported, police determined Pride was an off-duty Memphis police officer.
“You’re supposed to protect and serve, and I’ve seen him in the police squad car out here you know. And that’s scary just to know that he has that type of thing inside of him.”
Neighbors say they knew Pride was a police officer but never thought something like this would happen just a few doors down.
“I saw him in passing, said a neighbor. “I didn’t know him personally. He pretty much stayed to himself. I only saw him in the police car. Sometimes he would leave it parked out here forever and block the cars in, but other than that, I mean he pretty much was quiet and to himself.”
Neighbors question why Pride was working as a Lyft driver. MPD says,
“An officer is required to request permission to work a secondary job [in uniform] or additional employment [no uniform], which has to be approved,” said the Memphis Police Department. The department confirmed Pride was never authorized to do so.
The police department says Pride was hired in July 2019 and was assigned to the Appling Farms Station.
Pride has been relieved of duty pending the investigation.
During court, the judge stated if convicted Pride could face 8 to 30 years. The case has been reset for Friday. His bail was set at $150,000.
