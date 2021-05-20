Redbirds get matinee win vs Louisville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lot going on in Downtown Memphis Wednesday, including day baseball at AutoZone Park.
The Redbirds hosted Louisville. In the 3rd Inning, no score, that is until Matt Szczur untied it with a solo home run that made it all the way to the Bluff in right field for a 1-nothing lead.
Later in the 6th, the game tied 1-1. Outfielder Lars Noodbaar took it way out to the right, almost to the loading dock. Another solo shot to put the ‘Birds in the lead 2-1 as the kids scrambled for the souvenir.
Louisville makes a comeback, but the ‘Birds plate three in the 9th to win it.
Final score 6-5. The same teams will be back at it Thursday night.
