SCHD reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,200 active cases in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and with no virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The health department reported only two COVID-19 deaths since Sunday when SCHD reported eight fatalities within 24 hours. As of Thursday, the county’s death toll remains at 1,648.
The county also has a total of 97,870 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and SCHD says there are currently 1,233 active cases across the county.
Data shows over 1,700 contacts were identified within the last 14 days.
The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of May 5 is 6.7%, a minor decrease from the week before which was reported at 6.8%.
With the weekly positivity rate remaining low, city and health officials have lifted mask requirements for anyone who is fully vaccinated in alignment with guidelines released by the CDC last week. Though masks are not required, businesses can choose to enforce their respective mask policies.
SCHD says 262,093 people are fully vaccinated in the area.
