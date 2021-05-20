2 SCS principals suspended for sexual harassment allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County Schools principals are suspended with pay after allegations of sexual harassment.
According to Keith Williams, the executive director of the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association, the principals at Melrose and Kingsbury High School are accused of sending sexual pictures and videos to staff.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Shelby County Schools late Wednesday night on this investigation. We have not received any information at this time.
