Stupp Bridge Co. sheds light on efforts to repair I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The company responsible for fabricating new steel plates to strengthen the cracked beam on the I-40 bridge shared more about their part of the process Wednesday.
The Hernando Desoto Bridge was shut down more than one week ago after a large fracture was discovered in a steel beam.
Wednesday, the vice president and general manager of Stupp Bridge Company opened up about his company’s involvement in the first phase of the repairs.
Derek Clemons said Stupp Bridge, which is based in Kentucky, is working with Kiewit, the contractor out of Nebraska, on final design plans. Clemons said changes were made to the designs Wednesday and his team is ready to step up.
“The material that’s used is a special steel that’s used only for bridges,” said Clemons. “It’s very strong, very ductile material. We expect to work through the weekend in order to complete them, but we’ll do whatever we need to. It’s obviously very important and we’ll get it done as quickly as possible. We’re excited, we’re proud. We’re proud to be able to help. We feel like we have the best welders, the best fabricators in the U.S., in the nation here at Stupp Bridge and we’re just proud to be able to use our skills to help.”
Clemons said it’s not unique for Stupp Bridge to build bridges within 600 miles of its Kentucky base. What is unique is this emergency situation.
