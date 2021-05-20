Stupp Bridge Co. sheds light on efforts to repair I-40 bridge

“The material that’s used is a special steel that’s used only for bridges,” said Clemons. “It’s very strong, very ductile material. We expect to work through the weekend in order to complete them, but we’ll do whatever we need to. It’s obviously very important and we’ll get it done as quickly as possible. We’re excited, we’re proud. We’re proud to be able to help. We feel like we have the best welders, the best fabricators in the U.S., in the nation here at Stupp Bridge and we’re just proud to be able to use our skills to help.”