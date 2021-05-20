4 suspects wanted in Memphis for shooting during attempted car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects in connection to a shooting.
Police say two victims were shot at a gas station on Rhodes and Getwell May 12.
Investigators say the suspects initially tried to steal the victims’ vehicle. When the victims yelled at the suspects from the store, the suspects began firing shots. They were seen driving away from the scene in a 2021 gray Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.