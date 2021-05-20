Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame names Ja Morant Male Professional Athlete of the Year

Ja Morant wins NBA Rookie of the Year (Source: Memphis Grizzlies)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 20, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 10:33 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is named Male Professional Athlete of the Year earning a spot in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

The state hall of fame says Morant, the 2019-2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, started all 130 of his regular-season games averaging 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists since he was drafted in 2019.

He’s also a leader for the Grizz in scoring and assists in the last two seasons and is one of the six NBA players under the age of 22 to hold a career average of 18 points.

Morant will be presented with the award during a TV special the weekend of June 26.

Congratulations Ja!

