Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame names Ja Morant Male Professional Athlete of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is named Male Professional Athlete of the Year earning a spot in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
The state hall of fame says Morant, the 2019-2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, started all 130 of his regular-season games averaging 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists since he was drafted in 2019.
He’s also a leader for the Grizz in scoring and assists in the last two seasons and is one of the six NBA players under the age of 22 to hold a career average of 18 points.
Morant will be presented with the award during a TV special the weekend of June 26.
Congratulations Ja!
