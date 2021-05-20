Theatre Memphis celebrates 100 years with an evening of live performances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Theatre Memphis celebrated 100 years of great performances Thursday night with a dramatic flourish to reopen it’s new stage.
Theatre Memphis is one of America’s most recognized community theatres.
The gifted pianist Gary Beard, playing Liberace, rose through the smoke, took off his cape, and tickled the ivories. It was the first live performance since December 3, 2019 when Theatre Memphis closed for a planned top-to-bottom renovation to prepare for its centennial celebration.
“We raised our floor so there aren’t any steps,” said Debbie Litch with Theatre Memphis. “We also were able to add more lobby space for our patrons as well as new HVAC, new lighting throughout so we can be more efficient.”
After a champagne toast and celebration, patrons enjoyed Beard, singer Joyce Cobb, and many other noted Memphis performers who played their hearts out in honor of Theatre Memphis’ centennial.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.