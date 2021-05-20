Two SCS principals on leave amid sexual misconduct allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County Schools (SCS) principals are on administrative leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.
That’s according to the Memphis - Shelby County Education Association executive director, Keith Williams, who says both individuals are suspended with pay.
Williams says the individuals are principals at Melrose and Kingsbury high schools, and are accused of sending sexual pictures and videos to staff.
WMC Action New 5 spoke with parents who didn’t want to talk on camera who say they weren’t aware of any allegations against the principals.
SCS sent the following statement:
“We are aware of allegations involving employees of Melrose and Kingsbury High Schools. The matters are under review. While These matters are under review, we will not share additional comment.”
We also asked SCS about their internal investigation process as well as the personnel files for both individuals. We have submitted a formal request for that information and will share what we find as soon as it’s available.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.