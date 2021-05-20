UofM to break ground on $24M tennis center in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis will break ground on the $24 million Leftwich Tennis Center in Audubon Park in June.
Through a partnership wit the City of Memphis, the facility will not only be for Tigers’ men’s and women’s teams, but also for Memphis residents.
The Leftwich Tennis Center will include 24 outdoor and 12 indoor courts, making it the largest tennis facility within hundreds of miles. The facility is expected to be open within 18 months.
