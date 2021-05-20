Windy and warm through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy and windy for the rest of the day with a small chance of a shower, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds: Southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Southeast at 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Sun with some passing clouds. Highs will reach the upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s Friday night.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny, but it will definitely feel like Summer. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 on Saturday and lower 90s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will be mostly dry at the start of next week with highs around 90 or so Monday and Tuesday. Highs may drop back into the upper 80s Wednesday through Friday with just a slight chance of a stray shower or storm each afternoon.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
