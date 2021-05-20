Woman accused of threatening Memphis Subway restaurant worker with knife

By Olivia Gunn | May 20, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 6:47 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a woman accused of pulling a knife on a Subway restaurant employee.

Investigators say the woman was told to leave the restaurant on Getwell Road back on May 16. She then allegedly went to her car, grabbed a knife, and threatened to stab the worker who asked her to the leave.

Police say she fled the scene in a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

