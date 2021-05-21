Best Life: Keys to a longer life

Maintaining a healthy weight is well-known to help you live a long and healthy life, but according to the National Institute on Aging, women who are too round in the middle are 20 percent more likely to die sooner, even if their body mass index is normal. Working in two or three 20-minute strength-training sessions into your weekly exercise regimen can preserve lean muscle mass and rev up your metabolism. A healthy diet can also reduce inflammation and reduce fats stored in your belly.