Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven opening academy for pre-k to second grade

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - After being delayed for a year due to the pandemic, Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven is set to open a new school.
Brown Christian Academy will accept children for pre-k through second grade.
Pastor Bartholomew Orr says the pandemic further illuminated the need for more academic options for children. The academy will have a STEM-enhanced curriculum with programs focusing on engineering and technology.
There will be a grand opening and enrollment event Sunday at 1 p.m. at the campus on Swinnea Road in Southaven.
