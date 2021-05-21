Contractor installs platform to tackle I-40 bridge repair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work is underway to repair the I-40 bridge after being shut down for more than a week after a crack was found during an inspection.
Construction workers began taking on the dangerous job Thursday. Crews from Kiewit Infrastructure Group are installing a platform to reach the crack.
They hope to have this platform done today.
The bridge closure has caused quite the traffic backup for those crossing the river.
Tennessee transportation officials say they’re working to improve flow, especially across the I-55 bridge.
As for when the I-40 bridge will be ready for cars is still a mystery.
Officials say it could take months.
