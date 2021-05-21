Driver services center on Summer Ave. in Memphis closed due to staffing shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Staffing issues are forcing a Memphis Driver Service and Reinstatement Center to temporarily close its doors.
People wanting to get drivers licenses or learners permits at the location on Summer Avenue were greeted with a sign advising the center will be closed until May 25.
According to the department of safety, health issues are keeping much of the staff from working. Other centers located on East Shelby Drive and in Bartlett are operating normal hours.
