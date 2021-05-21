Dry weather leads to rising temperatures this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a few clouds this morning, but we will have more sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon. Wind gusts will once again be out of the southeast at up to 30 mph. It will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the mid 60s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 mph.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and sunny, but it will definitely feel like Summer. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Thankfully humidity will not be too high, so we won’t have a major heat index.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry at the start of next week with temperatures parking in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with more clouds on Wednesday. An isolated shower will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday.
