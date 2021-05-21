Grizzlies fans hope for victory to push team into playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a do or die game for the Grizzlies.
If they win, they go to the playoffs. What better way to watch the big game than on the big screen.
The Grizzlies are hosting a party at the Malco drive-in theater Friday night. Fans can gather in groups to watch or stay in their cars. The honking horns have been insane.
There are plenty of reasons to cheer for the Grizzlies.
It’s perfect weather. It’s a great atmosphere for everybody. Gets everybody outside that isn’t traveling to see the game,” said Malco President David Tashie.
“I mean, only in Memphis can you be watching the playoffs at the drive-in you know? They’re not doing that a Golden State. They don’t have what we have. Heart, grit, grind,” said Grizzlies fan Mike Page.
“And if we win tonight, we get to play Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz. He signed the back of my jersey. We’d get to go up against him in the first round and that would be amazing,” said Grizzlies fan Jason Rosselot.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.