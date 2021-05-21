Grizzlies recap Spurs win, prepare for Warriors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies survive and advance on to the next play-in game after a nail-biting 100-96 win over San Antonio Wednesday at FedExForum. Now, it’s another win or go home contest, this time on the road Friday at Golden State.
The Grizzlies and Warriors meet for the second time in less than a week. This time with a playoff berth on the line.
The Warriors beat the Grizzlies last Sunday to clinch the 8th seed in the play-in. After losing to the Lakers in the 7/8 game it’s Golden State and Memphis in a win or go home matchup.
“Our plan is to pack for you know a three-game road trip,” said Ja Morant.
The Grizzlies holding off the San Antonio Spurs with a 4-point win in the 9/10 play-in game Wednesday.
Jonas Valanciunas with another double-double. Twenty-three and 23 for the big man who has garnered national attention.
Referred to as the most underappreciated bigs in the league.
“JV was unbelievable; 23 and 23, multiple blocked shots, DeRozan attacking downhill, other guys attacking downhill, just his presence in the paint was phenomenal,” said Head Coach Taylor Jenkins.
Dillon Brooks also showing up in big moments, 24 points and once again shows off his defensive ability with seven rebounds and two steals.
Holding DeMar DeRozan to just 23 percent shooting.
Also going on an 8-0 run in the 4th quarter after the Spurs took the lead, to put the Grizzlies back up heading down the stretch, impressing teammate Jeran Jackson, Jr.
“When he’s in attack mode, it’s hard to stop him. Especially going downhill, getting to his midrange,” said Jackson. “That brings him a lot of energy and then on the defensive end he’s pretty much the best wing defender in the league, so now you see it.”
The Grizzlies are getting used to these high stake games.
Morant said the win against the Spurs felt good, but they’re not in the playoffs, so they have to turn the page.
That comes when they play at Golden State for a chance to lock in the 8th seed and head to Utah for the playoffs.
Tip-off is Friday at 8 p.m.
