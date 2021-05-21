High pressure warms up the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic states is ridging west and aiding in keeping the Mid-South dry. This pattern will remain for the next few days ushering in a much warmer pattern.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light southeast wind and lows in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows near 70. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.